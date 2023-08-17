Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Fire Weather Watch
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston firefighter killed in an off-duty crash

By
Published 
Houston Fire Department
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Tragedy struck Thursday morning as Houston firefighter, Chase Fleming died from injuries in an off-duty motor vehicle accident. 

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement on Twitter.

Chase Fleming's passing is not only a loss for his immediate family, but also resonates deeply with his extended firefighter family and the community he served. As the news spread, thoughts and prayers are directed towards his mother, Lisa Brown, his entire family, and his fellow co-workers.

Details surrounding the accident are yet to be fully disclosed. 