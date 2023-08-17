Tragedy struck Thursday morning as Houston firefighter, Chase Fleming died from injuries in an off-duty motor vehicle accident.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement on Twitter.

Chase Fleming's passing is not only a loss for his immediate family, but also resonates deeply with his extended firefighter family and the community he served. As the news spread, thoughts and prayers are directed towards his mother, Lisa Brown, his entire family, and his fellow co-workers.

Details surrounding the accident are yet to be fully disclosed.