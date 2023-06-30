article

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in southeast Houston.

The fire was reported on Friday afternoon in the 5400 block of Ridgeway Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Houston Fire Department says two people were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The fire appears to have been extinguished, but fire trucks were still on the scene as of 2:15 p.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area due to emergency traffic.