Houston Fire Department (HFD) crews responded to reports of a deadly house fire on Wednesday.

Firefighter units arrived around 6 p.m. at a home located at 3718 Ocee Street and saw heavy flames coming from a shed located at the back of the property.

According to officials, neighbors attempted to enter the shed where an older man in his 60s had been living for five years. However, the fire made them unable to help and the man could not get out.

The man died in the fire, authorities say. No additional injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Currently, authorities do not suspect foul play in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by relevant authorities.