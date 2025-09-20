Houston: Two-alarm fire damages Greenspoint restaurant

The Brief The fire was reported on Imperial Valley Drive near Beltway 8. Officials say the business was closed and no one was inside. Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.



After an hours-long battle, investigators are looking into the cause of a fire in Houston's Greenspoint area.

Houston: Greenspoint restaurant fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at Mr. Soysauce on Imperial Valley Drive, near Beltway 8.

Officials tell FOX 26 that the fire was first reported at about 12:15. According to HFD Deputy Chief Harrison, the restaurant was closed at the time and no one was in the building.

Crews had a hard time finding the fire inside the restaurant due to the smoke, so they started putting out the flames from outside the building.

The fire was put out in about two hours.

Two-alarm fire at Mr. Soysauce on Imperial Valley Drive in Houston (Photo credit: OnScene)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.