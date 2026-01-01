Dozens displaced after New Year's Day fire in southwest Houston

The Brief About 60 people were displaced after a condo fire in Houston's Westwood area on New Year's Day. Investigators believe fireworks may have caused it. The American Red Cross is helping affected families.



About 60 people are starting the new year without a home after a massive apartment fire in Houston's Westwood area early New Year’s Day. Investigators believe fireworks may have sparked the blaze.

Southwest Houston: New Year's condo fire

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department was called to the Bayou West Condominiums along Club Creek Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they found a balcony and the roof of one building fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews faced challenges battling the fire due to a low water supply. While they were unable to save the building, firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Fire from fireworks?

What they're saying:

Arson investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the fire. According to Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle, evidence at the scene points to fireworks activity.

"What we did find was multiple boxes of fireworks," Sky-Eagle said. "The preliminary report is that they were shooting off fireworks, particularly aerial rockets. We believe some of those rockets hit the balcony and roof area. Once the fire started on the balcony, it ran down the roofline to the entire structure."

Authorities say between 16–20 apartment units were damaged, leaving dozens of people displaced. The American Red Cross responded to the scene, providing emergency supplies such as blankets and water to affected families.

The organization is also working with the apartment complex’s management to identify vacant units or sister properties that may be available to house displaced residents.

"If we are able to get someone rehoused immediately, that’s always the best option," said Kayla Cochrone with the American Red Cross. "That depends on what the management company has available at this time."

Despite the extensive damage, residents are thankful everyone was able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.