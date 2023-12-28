Houston fire: Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm apartment fire on Westheimer

An investigation is now underway after a 2-alarm apartment fire in Houston on Thursday evening.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire sparked up on the 11700 block of Westheimer.

The Houston Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find a fire coming from the second story.

Officials said they had a little bit of an issue finding a water supply, but were able to get the fire put out.

All residents were said to have gotten out OK, however, one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The firefighter's condition wasn't provided.

No residents were injured in the fire.

Officials said 12 units were damaged in the fire, and the Red Cross was on the way to meet with residents.