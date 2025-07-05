Five injured during apartment fire in southwest Houston, officials say

The Brief Fire officials were called to an assault on Dunlap Street on Friday night. Five people, including a teen and her mother, were taken to a hospital. A suspect was also taken to a hospital with a police escort.



Five people are reportedly injured after an apartment fire at a complex in southwest Houston.

Houston: Dunlap Street apartment fire

What we know:

At about 10 p.m. Friday, a fire crew responded to an assault call. They were initially called to a complex at 6601 Dunlap Street, then learned a fire was happening on another side of the complex, closer to Bellaire Boulevard.

The three-story complex was found to be in flames.

Crews took five people from the scene to hospital: four who were pulled from the burning building, and one who allegedly jumped from a balcony.

The five people reportedly included a teen, her mother, and the person believed to have started the fire. Officials say those three were burned in the fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with a police escort.

Three other people left the scene on their own, so all residents of the complex are accounted for.

No firefighters were injured. The crews had delays to their water supply due to traffic on Bellaire, but they were able to quickly put out the fire once the water was available.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no current update on anyone's conditions.

It's not clear how the fire started.