Firefighters on scene of 3-alarm apartment fire in West Houston

Houston firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm apartment fire in West Houston.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up on the 3000 block of Greenridge.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena says several apartment units are involved.

The Red Cross has been requested to assist displaced residents from the damaged apartments.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Residents are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.