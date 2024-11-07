Houston warehouse fire: Heavy smoke, flames at facility on Bingle Road
HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is battling a 2-alarm fire at a warehouse in northwest Houston.
According to initial reports, the fire broke out around 3:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bingle Road near Bascom Street at a facility. Heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as we gather more information.