Houston fire: 2-alarm apartment fire on Greens Road displaces several families

The Red Cross is assisting several families following a 2-alarm apartment fire on Greens Road in Houston over the weekend.

The fire sparked up in the 500 block of Greens Road, just before 5 p.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes to find a 2-story apartment building on fire.

Nearly 90 personnel were called out to the incident to cut the fire off in the attic.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez/X)

As firefighters were working to ventilate the attic, fire started showing in the area, and they were ordered off the roof.

Additional units were requested, and a second alarm was activated.

The fire was later extinguished.

A total of six units were completely damaged, and 12 others suffered minor damage.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue of a light in a closet under a stairway.

No injuries were reported.