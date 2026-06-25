Houston Fifth Ward: 4 people injured by gunfire following argument over trash

The Brief Four people were injured by gunfire following an incident in Houston's Fifth Ward on Thursday evening, officials said. According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Coke Street and Finnigan Park Place Court. Officials said two groups of people got into an argument and gunfire was exchanged.



Four people were injured by gunfire following an incident in Houston's Fifth Ward on Thursday evening, officials said.

Houston shooting: Four people injured by gunfire following incident

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Coke Street and Finnigan Park Place Court.

Officials said two groups of people living in adjoining apartments got into an argument about trash being dumped in the courtyard by one group that was moving out of an apartment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Authorities said two women were shot, a man was shot and a minor was shot.

Officials stated all four people were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said possible suspects have been detained.

What we don't know:

Suspect information was not released by authorities.

Authorities are on the scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.