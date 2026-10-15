Houston felon convicted for meth trafficking, arrested after crashing into Alief school field

The Brief Eduardo Nevares was convicted by a federal jury of possession of methamphetamine trafficking and possessing a firearm. Authorities recovered a firearm, loaded magazines, and more than a pound of 96% pure methamphetamine from his vehicle. Nevares faces up to life in prison and a possible maximum $10 million fine.



A Houston felon has been convicted by a federal jury after leading authorities on a chase and being found with drugs and a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Eduardo Nevares, 46, is facing life in prison after being found guilty on Oct. 8 of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas

Felon convicted on drug, firearm charges

The backstory:

According to officials, officers attempted to pull Nevares over for an expired vehicle registration.

Instead of stopping, Nevares led authorities on a chase that ended after he crashed through fences and his vehicle stopped on an Alief school campus. He tried to run but was soon arrested by authorities.

After his arrest, law enforcement searched Nevares' vehicle and found a .45-caliber pistol in the driver’s seat, more than a point of meth with a purity level of 96%, baggies, a scale, and loaded pistol magazines. Officials also found meth and cocaine in his pocket.

The other side:

During the trial, the defense argued that Nevares was unaware of the meth in the black duffle bag in his back seat. However, the jury still found Nevares guilty.