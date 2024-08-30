A Houston-area third-grade teacher from Sheldon ISD was among 20 individuals arrested in a federal drug bust.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, the teacher was involved in a drug conspiracy and was on the phone at the time with children being heard in the background."

"One of those arrested is an elementary school teacher and she was on a call or taking part in that drug conspiracy while she was at school," Alamdar Hamdani, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas reported.

CRIME: Former Houston ISD employee charged with sexually assaulting student in closet on campus

The arrests come after a nearly two-year investigation led by the Department of Justice's Violent Crime Initiative with FBI Houston Safe Streets Task Force. Authorities used wiretaps and extensive surveillance to gather evidence against the suspects before executing the bust.

"Cocaine, meth, machine guns, and it's a recipe whose deadly consequences play out on the streets of Houston every day leaving citizens in fear," Hamdani said during a press conference.

The operation targeted members of the "Rich Kingz" gang, who are believed to be responsible for drug trafficking and violent crimes not just in Houston, but across the country.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Alfred Jacobi Green aka 'Cobi' is allegedly a documented member and one of the leaders of a gang known as the Rich Kingz that's predominantly in the south and southwest part of town" Hamdani stated. "It's also alleged in that brief that green and Rich Kingz are affiliated with other criminal networks in the Houston area including Green's primary cocaine supplier Jose Alex Lopez who along with five others were charged in a separate case."

Sheldon ISD released this statement:

Sheldon ISD is aware of a law enforcement investigation and recent arrest of a Sheldon ISD teacher. Due to privacy laws, the District is limited in its ability to share all information concerning the allegations and the teacher. The District confirms that the arrest did not take place in the presence of students. The District has placed the teacher on administrative leave. The District expects all of its employees to comply with state and federal laws, and the District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as this investigation continues. As always, the safety and well-being of all Sheldon ISD students and our District community remain our top priorities.