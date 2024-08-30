A former Houston ISD staff member is facing sexual assault of a child charges for inappropriate actions with a student.

Jesus Zamora, 25, was a non-teaching employee at Young Women's College Preparatory Academy and is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child between 14 and 17-year-old.

According to cort documents, the student told authorities their interactions began in March 2023 after they exchanged phone numbers to play "Game Pigeon." Zamora allegedly told the young girl she owed him a kiss for winning he game and forced her to kiss him in the closet at the back of the classroom.

In April 2023, Zamora is accused of asking the student to have sexual intercourse with him which they would do in a closet in the back of the classroom every other week and in his office twice a week. Security footage from the school showed the two entering the closet.

Court records state Zamora would take pictures without the girl's consent and would send her explicit pictures of himelf. He also allegedly asked her to send explicit pictures to him.

A Harris County judge set Zamora's bond to $150,000 for each charge, making his total bond $300,000.

YWCPA sent this message to parents:

A former non-teaching staff member of HISD who was once assigned to YWPCA was recently charged with a crime. Please rest assured that this individual is no longer working at our campus and has not been assigned to our campus for over a year. Our students are safe and well, and we will continue to do everything in our power to preserve the safety and well-being of our students.