Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
3
Rip Current Statement
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston Father's Day Weekend fun in the Bayou City

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Let’s kick things off with a BIG stretch, yoga & whiskey?! Yep! TruFusion is hosting spirited salutations, a toast to fatherhood. Celebrate the men in your life with a father focused yoga flow. Followed by a whiskey tasting. Perfect opportunity to entice your dad to maybe try yoga for the first time. The event is happening Friday, June 16, from 7 to 9:30. TruFusion Post Oak, located at 1980 Post Oak Blvd. The event is $15 from members and $20 for nonmembers.

In the words of DJ Khaled, let’s go golfing!! I know we all know Dads love to golf! What a great weekend to enjoy Houston’s new, nine hole par, three golf course with a Father’s Day, celebration coffee, cars and cigars-the day is filled with something the special father in your life is sure to enjoy on Sunday. The day kicks off with a luxury classic car show from 9 a.m. until noon. Cigar lovers can indulge in custom-made cigars, available all day, long along with a gourmet coffee bar. Father’s Day also includes a special Father’s Day menu with bottomless mimosas and espresso martini flights. East River Nine is located at 69 Hirsch Rd.

SUGGESTED: 2-year-old in Galveston on family vacation in tragic accident after arcade game fell on him

How about a little throwdown with dad - Geronimo Adventure Park is a perfect way to get Dad going with all kind of fun & competitive activities, including zip lining, tree, top, obstacle courses, and all kinds of throwing, a variety of awesome objects, including ninja stars, throwing knives starts, and of course, the Axe. Food, drinks & adult cold beverages available. Be sure to use promo code DAD23 to take advantage of buy one throwing session, get dad 50% off. Geronimo Adventure Park is located in Spring, Texas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dad deserves a day in paradise, escape to Margaritaville lake resort in Lake Conroe for a day full of Father’s Day fun. Tee up. Good times at the lake, get started with a bloody Mary bar from seven to noon, an outdoor cookout from 7 to 7 and a special Father’s Day prime rib special for $32. Make reservations directly on their website.

Enjoy Father’s Day with cigars cocktails, & comedy from Actor and standup comic, best known for uncle Elroy from the Friday franchise & the boondocks, Don, DC Curry, along with Comedians Dave Lawson & Ray Etc…the event is happening The ballroom at Bayou Place. Tickets begin at $40. 

Enjoy your weekend dads!