Let’s kick things off with a BIG stretch, yoga & whiskey?! Yep! TruFusion is hosting spirited salutations, a toast to fatherhood. Celebrate the men in your life with a father focused yoga flow. Followed by a whiskey tasting. Perfect opportunity to entice your dad to maybe try yoga for the first time. The event is happening Friday, June 16, from 7 to 9:30. TruFusion Post Oak, located at 1980 Post Oak Blvd. The event is $15 from members and $20 for nonmembers.

In the words of DJ Khaled, let’s go golfing!! I know we all know Dads love to golf! What a great weekend to enjoy Houston’s new, nine hole par, three golf course with a Father’s Day, celebration coffee, cars and cigars-the day is filled with something the special father in your life is sure to enjoy on Sunday. The day kicks off with a luxury classic car show from 9 a.m. until noon. Cigar lovers can indulge in custom-made cigars, available all day, long along with a gourmet coffee bar. Father’s Day also includes a special Father’s Day menu with bottomless mimosas and espresso martini flights. East River Nine is located at 69 Hirsch Rd.

How about a little throwdown with dad - Geronimo Adventure Park is a perfect way to get Dad going with all kind of fun & competitive activities, including zip lining, tree, top, obstacle courses, and all kinds of throwing, a variety of awesome objects, including ninja stars, throwing knives starts, and of course, the Axe. Food, drinks & adult cold beverages available. Be sure to use promo code DAD23 to take advantage of buy one throwing session, get dad 50% off. Geronimo Adventure Park is located in Spring, Texas.

Dad deserves a day in paradise, escape to Margaritaville lake resort in Lake Conroe for a day full of Father’s Day fun. Tee up. Good times at the lake, get started with a bloody Mary bar from seven to noon, an outdoor cookout from 7 to 7 and a special Father’s Day prime rib special for $32. Make reservations directly on their website.

Enjoy Father’s Day with cigars cocktails, & comedy from Actor and standup comic, best known for uncle Elroy from the Friday franchise & the boondocks, Don, DC Curry, along with Comedians Dave Lawson & Ray Etc…the event is happening The ballroom at Bayou Place. Tickets begin at $40.

Enjoy your weekend dads!