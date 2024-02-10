Houston police are investigating a fatal crash where an officer was hit.

According to a police report, an officer was hit inside his vehicle on 1501 E IH 610 Fwy S at Lawndale working an extra job for TXDOT.

The driver of the vehicle continued driving North and struck the trailer of TXDOT vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital while the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was uninjured.

This fatal crash will continue to be investigated.