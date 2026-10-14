Houston faces projected $88 million budget gap as property tax revenue forecast falls

The Brief Houston finance officials project property tax revenue approximately $63 million below budget expectations. Mayor John Whitmire says the city’s projected budget gap is now $88 million, up from a previous estimate of $25 million. City leaders discussed whether operational savings and additional funding can protect services while keeping the property tax rate unchanged.



Houston officials are confronting a projected $88 million budget gap after lowering property tax revenue expectations, prompting a discussion Wednesday about affordability, city services and how to cover rising costs.

Mayor John Whitmire said operational improvements and additional revenue sources can help address the shortfall without increasing the property tax rate. Other council members questioned whether those efforts will be enough to meet Houston’s long-term needs.

Council approved an unchanged rate of $0.519190 per $100 of taxable value, according to Community Impact.

What we know:

During Wednesday’s City Council discussion, Whitmire said a projected shortfall initially estimated at $209 million had been reduced to $25 million before revised revenue estimates pushed it to approximately $88 million.

The Finance Department’s presentation during the public hearing provided a more detailed explanation: anticipated property tax revenue is approximately $63 million below the amount budgeted.

Finance Director Melissa Dubowski identified several factors affecting collections, including slower growth in taxable property values, lower collection rates and reductions in assessed values following property owner protests.

Successful valuation challenges can also result in refunds when owners have already paid their bills, reducing the revenue the city ultimately retains.

Dubowski said the estimates remain subject to change as officials track collections and valuation adjustments throughout the year.

What they're saying:

Whitmire argued that the city should demonstrate it is using existing resources effectively before asking residents to pay a higher property tax rate.

"My position is we’re not going to raise taxes until we can demonstrate we’ve done everything possible," Whitmire said.

He pointed to changes in city operations, collaboration with other governments and efforts to obtain additional funding as ways to address financial pressures.

Council Member Frederick Flickinger told FOX 26 that slower property value growth increases the importance of controlling costs.

"It just places a greater emphasis on the city operating more efficiently," Flickinger said.

He cited improvements in Solid Waste Management operations and reduced overtime as examples of the approach he supports.

Asked whether necessary programs or services would have to be cut, Flickinger said he did not anticipate that.

"But anything that is necessary and needed, no, I don’t see the city having to cut, cut anything," he said.

Flickinger also said Houston would seek additional state and federal funding.

Questions about city services

Council Member Edward Pollard emphasized that residents need a clear explanation of what their tax dollars provide and what additional revenue could accomplish.

He said rising costs for employees, contractors and goods make it difficult to maintain services without additional money.

Pollard also argued that choosing not to collect more revenue places greater responsibility on city leaders to ensure services remain adequate.

"We cannot go back to the public and say we don’t have enough money or we’re broke or anything else because we have the ability to get those dollars," Pollard said.

The discussion highlighted a broader tension: limiting the burden on household budgets while paying for public safety, infrastructure, parks and other services.

What a higher tax rate could generate

During the hearing, Dubowski outlined how different property tax rates would affect revenue.

A rate of approximately 54 cents per $100 of taxable value would generate revenue roughly in line with the amount budgeted, she said.

A rate of approximately 55 cents would reach the city’s local property tax revenue cap and generate about $87 million more than the unchanged rate.

Dubowski estimated that the higher, approximately 55-cent rate would cost an average homeowner roughly $9 more per month, depending on property value and exemptions.

An unchanged rate does not guarantee an unchanged individual tax bill. A homeowner’s bill also depends on taxable property value and exemptions, and the city’s tax is only one part of the overall bill.

Where reserves stand

Dubowski said the revised property tax estimate would leave Houston with a projected fiscal year 2027 ending fund balance of approximately 11.6% of expenditures, using the calculation presented during the hearing.

That is below the roughly 13% projected in the August financial report, but above the approximately 10.45% anticipated when the budget was adopted in June.

It also remains above the city’s stated minimum of 7.5%.

The projected ending fund balance is a separate measure from the budget gap. It reflects the resources expected to remain at the end of the fiscal year.

What we don't know:

The discussion did not establish a complete, itemized plan showing how additional savings and revenue would cover the entire projected $88 million gap.

The amount and availability of future state and federal assistance also remain uncertain.

Dubowski said previous state assistance supported specific purposes, including water infrastructure, police vehicles, parks and storm debris removal. Some covered expenses that otherwise would have required general fund dollars.

Future financial projections will depend partly on property valuation growth, collections and spending.

What's next:

Finance officials will continue monitoring revenue and updating the city’s financial outlook.

Whitmire says operational improvements and additional funding can help address Houston’s financial challenges. Council members’ questions focused on whether those efforts will be sufficient and what residents can expect from city services.