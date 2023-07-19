There's still plenty of time for some summer fun! This weekend, you can attend a magical event, listen to live music, indulge on some delicious food and more.

Here's a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Houston area.

Houston World Series of Dog Shows

Watch dozens of competitions – including action-packed events like flyball – and see thousands of dogs over five days. You can also learn everything you need to know about buying, caring for and training your dog. There will so be vendor booths for shopping.

When: Wednesday, July 19, to Sunday, July 23

Where: NRG Center, 8400 Kirby Dr., Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Prices vary by day; children 12 and younger free with adult; discounts for 55 and older, military personnel and family

A Wizard's Summerfest

Step in a world of magic at this wizarding experience. Shop for your wand, robes and Harry Potter licensed treats and treasures in Vertical Alley. Sip on a magical concoction at the Three Sweepers Bar. Then, find your seat at your house table in the Great Hall of Swinehearts for a four-course meal and spell-binding entertainment. Ages 5 and up.

When: Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Street Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Painting with a Pint Art Night

Relax with a pint and paintbrush as local art instructor Jessica Antonelli guides you step-by-step to create your own work of art. Proceeds benefit La Izquierda Fest, Inc., a non-profit organization that supports the arts and environment on the island.

When: Friday, July 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Rd., Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: $30

Igbo Fest

Celebrate and learn about a West African culture at this free event. Professional dancers will perform cultural dances and folklore. There will also be vendors.

When: Saturday, July 22; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Midsummer Fest

Put on your boots and enjoy a night of music at the Dos Borrachos concert featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager. The event benefits Christ Clinic, which provides access to healthcare services for those in need.

When: Saturday, July 22; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Great Southwest Equestrian Center, 2501 S Mason Rd #100 Katy, TX 77450

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Angels in the Outfield movie night

At sunset, enjoy a free outdoor screening of "Angels in the Outfield." Come early to grab a seat, and bring your blanket or chair.

When: Saturday, July 22; 8 p.m.

Where: Redemption Square, 250 Assay St, Houston, TX, 77044

Cost: Free

Trae Tha Truth presents Funny By Nature Comedy Festival

Get ready to laugh! The lineup includes Tony Rock, Dat Dam Monty, Moneybag Mafia, Slink Johnson, Rambo, and a special surprise guest.

When: Sunday, July 23; 7 p.m.

Where: White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), 2915 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Cost: Tickets $67 and up

Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party 2023

Indulge on BBQ influenced by Tejano and Tex-Mex cooking traditions. Enjoy unlimited samples from more than a dozen participants and enjoy Saint Arnold beer inside the air-conditioned beer hall.

When: Sunday, July 23; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company - Beer Hall, 2000 Lyons Avenue Houston, TX 77020

Cost: Tickets start at $70

