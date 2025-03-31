Sexual assault suspect escapes northwest Houston behavioral hospital

article

The Brief Sexual assault suspect Scott Shepple escaped a Houston behavioral hospital on Monday morning. Shepple was in custody for sexual assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer. Officials say Shepple has violent tendencies and has made statements about "suicide by cop."



Sheriff's deputies are searching for a sexual assault suspect who escaped from a Houston behavioral hospital on Monday.

Search for escapee

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that around 8:45 a.m. suspect Scott Shepple escaped from the Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital on Cali Drive in northwest Houston.

Shepple was taken to the facility from the Grimes County Jail where he had been in custody on charges of sexual assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer. He has active warrants out of Grimes and Brazos County.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office says that Shepple has violent tendencies and has made statements about "suicide by cop."

The sheriff's office says that he is known to have contacts in Grimes County, Trinity County and Walker County.

He has multiple tattoos and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark gray pants.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared any details about how Shepple was able to escape.

What you can do:

If you have information about Shepple's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crimestoppers at 936-873-2000.