Southwest Houston: Wanted suspect robs, assaults woman after breaking into apartment, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman in her apartment.
Houston crime: Edloe Street break-in
What we know:
According to police, the incident happened on Thursday at the Village at West University apartments on Edloe Street.
Police say the suspect broke into an apartment, stole money, and assaulted a woman.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information can call HPD's Special Victims Unit at 713-308-1140.
The Source: Houston Police Department