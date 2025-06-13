Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:35 PM CDT, Wharton County, Matagorda County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Calhoun County, Grimes County, Brazos County, Chambers County, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:41 AM CDT until SUN 1:56 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:37 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:25 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Colorado County, Washington County

Southwest Houston: Wanted suspect robs, assaults woman after breaking into apartment, police say

By
Published  June 13, 2025 8:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Wanted suspect accused of robbing, assaulting woman in southwest Houston

Wanted suspect accused of robbing, assaulting woman in southwest Houston

The man seen on camera reportedly broke into a woman's apartment on Edloe Street on Thursday.

The Brief

    • The incident reportedly happened Thursday on Edloe Street.
    • Police say a man broke in, stole money, and assaulted a woman.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-308-1140).

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman in her apartment.

Houston crime: Edloe Street break-in

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday at the Village at West University apartments on Edloe Street.

Police say the suspect broke into an apartment, stole money, and assaulted a woman.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information can call HPD's Special Victims Unit at 713-308-1140.

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHouston