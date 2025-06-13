Southwest Houston: Wanted suspect robs, assaults woman after breaking into apartment, police say

The Brief The incident reportedly happened Thursday on Edloe Street. Police say a man broke in, stole money, and assaulted a woman. Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-308-1140).



Houston police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman in her apartment.

Houston crime: Edloe Street break-in

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday at the Village at West University apartments on Edloe Street.

Police say the suspect broke into an apartment, stole money, and assaulted a woman.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information can call HPD's Special Victims Unit at 713-308-1140.