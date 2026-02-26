Houston Dynamo, Dash open application for Maggie McKethan Memorial Scholarship

The Brief The 2026 application for the Maggie McKethan Memorial Scholarship is now open. Houston Dynamo & Dash Charities launched the scholarship in 2025 as a way to remember FOX 26 producer Maggie McKethan, who passed away two years ago in 2024. The scholarship will go towards supporting aspiring female journalists hoping to pursue a degree in sports journalism or who are currently completing a degree in a similar field. Maggie MCKethan was a producer and journalist, who was a passionate advocate for soccer. She pushed for wider coverage of the sport and highlighted Dynamo and Dash players and staff.



Houston Dynamo and Dash Charities have opened the 2026 applications for the Maggie McKethan Memorial Scholarship.

The organizations launched the scholarship in 2025 as a way to honor FOX 26 producer Maggie McKethan, who passed away two years ago in 2024. The scholarship will go towards supporting aspiring female journalists hoping to pursue a degree in sports journalism or who are currently completing a degree in a similar field.

David Wiese-Carl, Vice President of Communications for Dynamo-Dash, says this year all money raised in March through the Dynamo and Dash 50/50 Raffles during home games will go towards the scholarship fund.

Maggie McKethan Memorial Scholarship details

The applications are open from now until March 31. The winners of the scholarship will be notified during the week of April 13.

There will be two scholarships available in 2026, each in the amount of $5,000.

Eligible applicants must be female high school seniors, college students or graduate students with at least one semester left in their studies and pursuing sports journalism or a related field.

Applications can be submitted here.

Lasting legacy of beloved FOX 26 producer Maggie McKethan

Dig deeper:

Maggie, a Louisiana native, was a producer and journalist passionate about storytelling. She was an advocate for soccer and pushed for wider coverage of the sport and highlighted Dynamo and Dash players and staff.

A trailblazer and mentor during her time at FOX 26, she delivered in-depth coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and reported live during Hurricane Harvey. Maggie was essential in the shaping of "Houston's Morning Show" and launching "Isiah Factor Uncensored."

She was a 2012 graduate from the University of Mississippi.