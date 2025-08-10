Houston driver shot multiple times on South Post Oak, police investigate
HOUSTON - A man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning after a person in another vehicle opened fire on his car at a southwest Houston intersection, police said.
South Post Oak Shooting
What we know:
Houston police responded to a shooting call around 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Post Oak and Brookfield. According to Lt. Connell of the Houston Police Department, officers found a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire with several occupants inside.
The occupants told police they were stopped at the intersection when a second vehicle pulled alongside them and a person began shooting.
The driver, a man believed to be in his mid-30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by the Houston Fire Department. His condition is unknown, but police say he is stable. No other injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Police do not have a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department and Onscene.