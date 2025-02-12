Houston driver dead after crashing truck into community pool near Boone Road

The Brief A male driver is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into a community pool off of Boone Road. The driver was possibly going at a high rate of speed, according to HPD Lt. Willkens. An HPD sergeant attempted to rescue the man after the vehicle became submerged.



The Houston Police Department dive team were called to recover a body after a man crashed into a community swimming pool.

Truck crashed into pool on Boone Road

What we know:

Shortly after midnight, Houston police units were called to 7323 Boone Road after a truck crashed into a pool.

SUGGESTED: 15-year-old shot after robbery attempt on Windswept Lane

HPD Lieutenant Willkens reports the male driver of a white pickup truck was possibly traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Boone Road.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The driver veered off the road and jumped a curb, swiped a tree, and went through the fence of a home, before landing in a community pool. Authorities said the truck became fully submerged.

Willkens stated an HPD sergeant arrived at the scene and jumped into the pool in an attempt to rescue whoever was inside. However, the sergeant saw it was too late and he was unable to pull the driver out.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating. HPD's dive team is at the scene to recover the body.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

What we don't know:

HPD is investigating to determine exactly what speed the driver was going. It is also unclear what caused the man to drive off the road.