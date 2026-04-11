Pedestrian struck by train in Downtown Houston

The Brief A person was hit by a train on Commerce Street. The victim is said to be injured, but conscious.



First responders have been called to Downtown Houston after a person was reportedly hit by a train Saturday morning.

Downtown Houston: Pedestrian hit by train

Police say they received a call about the accident at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

It's reported that a person was hit by a train on Commerce Street close to Chartres Street.

Police say the victim's injuries are not fatal. The person is injured, but they are conscious.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.