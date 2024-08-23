Houston double shooting: Man walks into IHOP after being shot near I-45, Crosstimbers

The Houston police are investigating what appears to be a double shooting in the I-45 and Crosstimbers area early Friday morning.

According Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens, a man his 30s stumble into an IHOP with a gunshot wound in his side. Another man was reported shot in the torso at a bus stop, soon after.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shooting at Crosstimbers & I-45 (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Willkens says both men appear to be homeless.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to be okay.

Police believe the shootings are related and happened near the overpass at I-45 and Crosstimbers. Willkens says the suspect may have been in a silver car.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.