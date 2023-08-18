A dog who was found beaten and burned alive in northeast Houston has died despite efforts to treat him, the Houston Humane Society says.

According to the organization, police were notified about a dog that had been burned alive, and they brought the dog to the Houston Humane Society on Friday morning.

According to a forensic veterinarian at HHS, the dog had severe bruising consistent with intentional blunt force trauma, abrasions on the dog’s nails from trying to get away, and burns throughout his body and mouth.

HHS said Friday that the dog was in critical condition and was being treated with IVs and healing ointment for his burn wounds. Despite their efforts, HHS said the dog died overnight from burn shock and organ failure.

Houston police are still investigating who may have caused the dog's injuries.

Anyone with information on who may have caused the severe injury to this animal is asked to contact the Houston Police Department. Houston Humane Society said they are committed to the care of this dog and to assisting in achieving justice in this case.

To learn more about the non-profit shelter’s efforts to eliminate animal cruelty and support pet owners in of assistance, visit the Houston Humane Society website.