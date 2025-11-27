2 shot, another injured during possible dispute between northwest Houston neighbors, officials say

The Brief The incident was reported overnight near Fallbrook Drive and Hollister Street. Authorities believe an argument during a gathering between neighbors turned violent. Two people were reportedly shot, one was injured during a fight, and one person was arrested.



Three people were sent to hospitals overnight and one is in jail after a suspected dispute between neighbors led to a shooting in northwest Houston.

Northwest Houston: Violent neighbor dispute

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday on Dodiewood Lane, near Fallbrook Drive and Hollister Street.

According to a sergeant at the scene, it's believed people from one home visited a neighboring home for a get-together.

At some point, there was an argument between the group that moved outside the home. The argument then escalated to a fight, then guns were drawn.

Two people were reportedly shot, and one person was injured in the fight. All three were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

One shooter allegedly tried to leave the scene, but authorities found him and took him into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear how many people were involved or how many will be charged.

There is no confirmation on what started the argument.