2 shot, another injured during possible dispute between northwest Houston neighbors, officials say
HOUSTON - Three people were sent to hospitals overnight and one is in jail after a suspected dispute between neighbors led to a shooting in northwest Houston.
Northwest Houston: Violent neighbor dispute
What we know:
The incident was reported at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday on Dodiewood Lane, near Fallbrook Drive and Hollister Street.
According to a sergeant at the scene, it's believed people from one home visited a neighboring home for a get-together.
At some point, there was an argument between the group that moved outside the home. The argument then escalated to a fight, then guns were drawn.
Two people were reportedly shot, and one person was injured in the fight. All three were hospitalized and are expected to recover.
One shooter allegedly tried to leave the scene, but authorities found him and took him into custody.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
It's not clear how many people were involved or how many will be charged.
There is no confirmation on what started the argument.
The Source: OnScene and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.