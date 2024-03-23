Houston accident: 1 dead after crash with school bus on Southwest Freeway

One person is dead after a deadly accident involving a school bus on Southwest Freeway on Saturday.

According to Houston authorities, an Alief ISD from Kerr High School bus and vehicle got into an accident on I-69 Southwest Freeway near Westpark around 4 p.m.

The person in the car was pronounced dead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Alief ISD released this statement: "We can confirm that one of the two buses of Kerr High School students traveling back to campus from a field trip was involved in an accident. The bus was rear-ended. The bus driver nor the students were injured. Students were transported back to campus on a separate bus. The bus was traveling on 59 near Fountain View."