Houston crime: Woman killed in incident in West Houston, male suspect in custody
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody following a deadly incident in West Houston on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Houston crime: Suspect in custody following deadly incident in West Houston
What we know:
According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westheimer Road.
According to police, preliminary information was that a man and a woman were involved in an incident in a parking lot.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Officials said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide the victim or suspect's name involved in the incident.
Authorities are on the scene investigating the incident.
The Source: Houston Police Department