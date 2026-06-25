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Houston crime: Woman killed in incident in West Houston, male suspect in custody

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published June 25, 2026 5:39 PM CDT
Published June 25, 2026 5:39 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A suspect is in custody following a deadly incident in West Houston on Thursday afternoon, officials said. 
    • According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westheimer Road. 
    • According to police, preliminary information was that a man and a woman were involved in an incident in a parking lot. 

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody following a deadly incident in West Houston on Thursday afternoon, officials said. 

Houston crime: Suspect in custody following deadly incident in West Houston

What we know:

According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westheimer Road. 

According to police, preliminary information was that a man and a woman were involved in an incident in a parking lot. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken into custody. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the victim or suspect's name involved in the incident. 

Authorities are on the scene investigating the incident. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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