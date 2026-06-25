Houston crime: Woman killed in incident in West Houston, male suspect in custody

The Brief A suspect is in custody following a deadly incident in West Houston on Thursday afternoon, officials said. According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westheimer Road. According to police, preliminary information was that a man and a woman were involved in an incident in a parking lot.



A suspect is in custody following a deadly incident in West Houston on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Houston crime: Suspect in custody following deadly incident in West Houston

What we know:

According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Westheimer Road.

According to police, preliminary information was that a man and a woman were involved in an incident in a parking lot.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the victim or suspect's name involved in the incident.

Authorities are on the scene investigating the incident.