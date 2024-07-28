An Uber driver was tragically killed when a hit-and-run driver collided with his vehicle. It happened around 4:00 a.m. on the I-10 East Freeway near the Kress Exit.

HPD says the driver was crushed by his car after an unknown vehicle, suspected to be a dark-colored pickup truck, struck the back of his Toyota Camry, pushing it into him.

The accident occurred after the Uber driver had stopped to inspect damage after hitting an object, mistakenly believing he was on the shoulder. While the driver tried to make repairs, his rider remained unharmed in the vehicle. However, he witnessed the whole accident.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.