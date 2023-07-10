Houston crime: Suspect charged with murder, accused of shooting 41-year-old man

One man is facing murder charges following a shooting last Friday in Houston.

According to officials, 26-year-old Duwayne Fenix is charged with murder.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Glenridge Lane around 8:40 a.m. on July 7.

DuWayne Fenix

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Jermaine Hubbard in the street outside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later learned that Hubbard went to the home to see his girlfriend and became involved in a verbal fight with Fenix, who was already at the home.

Hubbard was located later in the day, and was taken into custody and charged for his role in the shooting.