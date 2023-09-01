Houston crime: Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Knoxville Street

Charges have been filed against a suspect in the death of a man and wounding a woman earlier this year, officials said.

Christian Flowers, 25, is charged with murder.

Christian Flowers

According to officials, the incident occurred on the 4000 block of Knoxville Street just after 12:30 a.m. on January 24.

Officials said officers responded to an assault in-progress call and saw the home was on fire.

Authorities were able to make sure all three people, who were inside the home at the time of the fire, got out safely.

Houston police said an injured female told police that prior to the fire in the kitchen area of the home, she saw her son, Flowers, assault her brother, 46-year-old Robert Stephens, with a hammer inside the home. Flowers then assaulted the woman causing minor injuries.

Officials stated after all three people exited the home, paramedics took Stephens to the hospital where he later died.

Flowers was arrested on the scene and charged with arson for his role in setting the fire inside the home.

Following further investigation, the charge was later upgraded to murder.

Flowers remains behind bars, officials said.