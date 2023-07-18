Houston crime: 'Sticky Note Bandit' strikes fourth bank

article

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man dubbed the "Sticky Note Bandit."

Officials say the suspect has committed four bank robberies in Houston in less than two weeks.

The most recent robbery occurred just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Bank of America, located at 4301 San Felipe Street.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, then approached a teller and handed them a sticky note which threatened the teller and demanded cash.

The teller then walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety.

The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money.

No one was physically harmed during the robbery, officials said.

The "Sticky Note Bandit is said to have robbed the Hancock Whitney Bank, located at 2979 North Loop West in Houston on July 5, the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 13106 Woodforest Boulevard in East Houston on July 11, and the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 6255 Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston on July 13.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'8" tall with a thin to medium build. During the last three robberies, officials said he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a medical mask, a green women's style sweater, black women's ballet flats, and carried a black purse.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading the identification and arrest of the robber. If you have any information, call (713) 222-TIPS or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through its website or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app, which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.