The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Houston that left a man dead after an argument escalated into gunfire.

A shooting was reported around 3:00 a.m. at the Redford Apartment Homes Monday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Responding officers found a man near his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Repeat DWI offender in Houston has bond lowered, 1 killed in crash

Witnesses say an argument between multiple men led to a fistfight in the apartment complex's courtyard.

Police say in the midst of the fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim. In an attempt to get away, the victim ran but collapsed near his car.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed, 2 hospitalized from shooting at Bissonnet after-hours club

