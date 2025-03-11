Suspect arrested in Houston bar shooting that injured 5

The Brief Kendrick Montgomery has been charged in a mass shooting at a South Houston bar. Police say a suspect pulled up to The Address Bar and Grill and shot at staff members and customers. 3 men and 2 women were injured in the shooting.



Houston police have charged a suspect accused of shooting five people at a bar earlier this month.

Police believe Kendrick Montgomery, 21, was the shooter at The Address Bar & Grill in South Houston on March 2.

The Address Bar & Grill Shooting

The backstory:

Houston police were called to the bar on Raleigh Street shortly after 2:35 a.m.

They found three men and two women had been shot.

Witnesses told officers that an unknown man in a white sedan pulled up in front of the bar and fired multiple shots at staff members and customers by the front door before driving off.

Kendrick Montgomery arrest

Kendrick Montgomery (Source: Houston Police)

What we know:

Investigators were able to identify Montgomery as the suspect in the shooting.

The 21-year-old was arrested on Friday, March 7 by officers with HPD SWAT and South Central and Southeast Patrol Crime Suppression Teams. The FBI Houston Office assisted with the arrest.

Montgomery was booked into the Harris County jail and charged with aggravated assault in a mass shooting, a first-degree felony.

He is being held on $5,000,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Police did not give any information about a possible motive for the shooting, or how Montgomery was identified as the subject.

Shooting victims

(Source: Onscene)

What we know:

The shooting victims are said to be three men - ages 58, 36 and 31 - and two women, who are 43 and 32.

The 36-year-old man and 43-year-old woman are still at the hospital and said to be stable.

The three other have been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if the victims knew the suspect.

Investigators previously told FOX 26 there was some sort of altercation about 20 minutes before the shooting, but it is not clear if it is related to the shooting.