5 people shot inside south Houston bar Sunday morning

The Brief Three men and two women were shot at The Address Bar & Grill in South Houston early Sunday morning. Two are listed in critical condition. The other three are stable, but their condition is not known. The suspect was wearing black clothing and left in a 4-door white vehicle.



Five people were shot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at The Address Bar & Grill in South Houston.

What we know:

Houston Police officials say when they arrived to 3300 Raleigh, it was a chaotic scene with multiple people injured.

Three men and two women were shot, with two in critical condition. The conditions for the other three were not released, but officials say they were stable at last check.

Police say surveillance footage shows a suspect wearing black clothing approaching the front doors of the bar and then started shooting inside. Police do not believe any specific individual was targeted, and say the suspect appeared to shoot randomly.

The suspect left the scene in a four-door white vehicle.

(Source: Onscene)

What we don't know:

Police say there was some sort of altercation about 20 minutes before the shooting, but it is not clear if it is related to the shooting.

Detectives are gathering information to find the suspect.

The identities of the victims have not been released.