The Houston Police Department is seeking help locating a man suspected of shooting two men and one woman on September 24 in south Houston.

Larice E. Evans, 47, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant. Evans is not in custody.

Larice E. Evans , (Coutesy of Houston Police Department)

HPD says they responded to a panic alarm at a business at 4709 Emancipation Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Authorities say two victims were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals for medical attention. Another victim, who arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, was also confirmed shot. The victims, two men aged 56 and 34 and a 23-year-old woman, are expected to recover from their injuries.

During the incident, the suspect reportedly fired at a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy working at the business. The suspect fled the scene in an unidentified dark-colored vehicle.

Following an investigation, Larice Evans was identified as the suspect and officially charged on November 25.

However, he has not been located yet. Anyone with information about Evans' whereabouts should contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.