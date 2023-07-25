Houston police are seeking the public's help in locating MyKaen Williams, 27, in the stabbing of 49-year-old Hector Saucedo in the 3000 block of Telephone Road on April 21.

Houston police have already arrested one suspect Kevin Demon Williams, 38, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in the stabbing of Saucedo.

Houston police say officers were dispatched to a stabbing call at the apartment complex located at 3314 Telephone Road and learned a male victim had suffered several stab wounds. Paramedics transported the victim, Saucedo, to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Further investigation led to the identities of two suspects as both were subsequently charged in the case.

If anyone has information on Mykaen Williams's whereabouts, contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

