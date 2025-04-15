Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Man's body found near Buffalo Bayou, investigation underway

Published  April 15, 2025 5:36pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a man's body was found near Buffalo Bayou.
    • Officers were called out to the 1900 block of Runnels where the discovery was made. 
    • The man's identity and cause of death have not been released. 

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found near Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday. 

Man's body found near Buffalo Bayou in Houston

What we know:

Houston police said officers were called out to the 1900 block of Runnels. 

When they arrived, they found the body of a man near Buffalo Bayou. 

An investigation is now underway. 

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide the identity of the victim or how he may have died. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department. 

