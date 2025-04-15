Houston crime: Man's body found near Buffalo Bayou, investigation underway

The Brief An investigation is underway after a man's body was found near Buffalo Bayou. Officers were called out to the 1900 block of Runnels where the discovery was made. The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.



An investigation is underway after a man's body was found near Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday.

What we know:

Houston police said officers were called out to the 1900 block of Runnels.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man near Buffalo Bayou.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide the identity of the victim or how he may have died.