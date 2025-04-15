Houston crime: Man's body found near Buffalo Bayou, investigation underway
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found near Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday.
What we know:
Houston police said officers were called out to the 1900 block of Runnels.
When they arrived, they found the body of a man near Buffalo Bayou.
An investigation is now underway.
Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
What we don't know:
Houston police did not provide the identity of the victim or how he may have died.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.