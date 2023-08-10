article

A Houston man is on the run for causing bodily harm to a child. Crime Stoppers and Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are seeking the public's help finding him.

Timothy Deundre Harris is charged with Injury to a Child Under 15 with Bodily Injury.

HPD received a report about a child hurt in the 8700 block of Roaring Point Drive in northwest Houston on May 30.

During the investigation, authorities say the child was found with a face injury, and detectives discovered that the fugitive physically abused the child, causing them harm.

Harris is a 32-year-old Black man, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 300 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

