Houston crime: Man visiting woman in apartment killed by estranged husband, officials say

One man is facing capital murder charges after being accused of killing another man in a shooting on Monday.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 20500 block of Cypress Plaza Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators learned that a woman lived in an apartment and had moved to the Houston area to get away from her estranged husband.

Gonzalez said while the woman was inside her apartment with a male friend, the suspect, later identified as Kerry Cunningham, arrived and began attempting to break in by kicking in the door and using a screwdriver.

Officials stated that Cunningham was able to get inside the apartment and was armed with a handgun.

That's when, according to officials, Cunningham found the male friend, later identified as 38-year-old Clifton Lee Johnson, hiding and an argument began.

That argument ended with shots being fired with Cunningham allegedly shooting Johnson.

Further investigation learned that Johsnon had just arrived in the Houston area from Florida.

Cunningham has been arrested and is booked in the Harris County Jail on capital murder charges.