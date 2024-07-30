A 22-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of 19-year-old rapper Christian Alexander Lezama. The sentencing, which took place late Thursday, follows Jourdan Ellison's conviction for the 2019 murder during a planned robbery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jourdan Ellison (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Ellison, who was 17 at the time of the crime, orchestrated the robbery with two accomplices. The incident occurred on September 4, 2019, at Lezama's apartment in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. After pulling a gun and demanding valuables, Ellison and his accomplices escalated the situation into violence, ultimately leading to Lezama's death.

Houston Police discovered Lezama dead at the scene and identified Ellison through surveillance footage and witness statements. Ellison initially claimed he was at the apartment for drugs but later admitted to letting his accomplices into the building under falsebpretenses.

Assistant District Attorneys Megan Long and Rebecca Marshall, who prosecuted the case, emphasized the premeditated nature of the crime and the betrayal involved. "This was an incredibly violent incident that included beating and pistol-whipping the victim before shooting him," Long said. "And this defendant was the mastermind and a triggerman—he planned it all out."

Under Texas law, Ellison will be eligible for parole after 40 years due to his age at the time of the murder. In contrast, his accomplices, Deric Williams, 26, and Michael Sykes, 24, both face life sentences without the possibility of parole.