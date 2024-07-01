Two suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a man was found stabbed to death in the street on January 22.

The incident occurred at 6900 Avenue South. Despite efforts by emergency responders, Paulino Argueta, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose Fernando Gallo-Aguirre, 20, and Karen Dayana Olaya-Amador, 23, face charges of capital murder in the 351st State District Court, alongside separate charges of credit card abuse in the 337th State District Court. Gallo-Aguirre was apprehended in the Las Vegas, Nevada area on May 20, while Olaya-Amador was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina on June 28.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a person lying in the street and initiated an investigation. Initially, authorities sought a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a black toolbox that was seen leaving the area. Through an investigation and collaboration with federal law enforcement, Gallo-Aguirre and Olaya-Amador were identified as suspects.

Despite the arrests, Argueta's red Toyota Tacoma remains missing.

HPD detectives are seeking information from the public regarding the truck's whereabouts and any additional details related to the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.