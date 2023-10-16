The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on 3500 Southmore Blvd in Southeast Houston on Monday.

Around 11:13 pm, police say they responded to calls of a shooting in the area, and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced deceased by the Houston Fire Department and emergency medical personnel at the scene.

Investigators say the man was involved in an altercation and with another man.

During the altercation, the second man took out his gun and shot at the victim.

Man found shot dead, after an argument on Southmore Blvd

Police believe the man drove away from scene in a red sedan, after the shooting him.

The Houston Police Department is still investigating the shooting and the scene.

