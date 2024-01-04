The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in south Houston.

Courtesy of Onscene

HPD says patrol officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:50 a.m. at 3108 Burkett Street. The victim was found unresponsive in the driveway after being shot several times. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the 24-year-old man dead at the scene. He remains unidentified, pending notification to his family by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Courtesy of Onscene

As of now, the investigation is in its early stages. Authorities are working to piece together the shooting details. Currently, there is no known motive for the incident, and a suspect description is not available at this time.

HPD is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation. Individuals can contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.