The Houston Police Department has charged 30-year-old, Joshua Zimmerman also known as Vincent Guerino Juliano with murder.

Police say Zimmerman was arrested Monday, Oct. 2 for shooting 23-year-old Keyanna Mercer around 8:45 p.m. on Sept 2.

According to officials, Zimmerman and Mercer rented a room and witnesses overheard screaming from his room before hearing a gunshot.

Authorities say Zimmerman was seen leaving the hotel room right after.

Days later, investigators released surveillance photo of Zimmerman asking for the public's help find him.

Police say on Sept. 29 officers from the Southaven Police Department in Mississippi found and arrested Zimmerman on separate felony charges.

He was later taken into custody by Harris County authorities.