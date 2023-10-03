One family member died, and another was handcuffed Monday morning following a fatal assault in north Houston. The Houston Police Department is investigating the crime.

Todd Jordashe Jackson (Courtesy of the Houston Police Department)

SUGGESTED: Texas congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in DC

Todd Jordashe Jackson, 24, has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal assault of a 46-year-old man. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to confirm his identity.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The attack occurred at Avenue Station apartments at 2010 North Main Street around 7 a.m.

Authorities say officers responded to an assault call to find the victim with blunt force trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital later pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Jackson, who authorities confirmed to be a family member of the victim, was present at the scene, detained, and questioned. Following that, he was charged for the assault and booked into the Harris County Jail.