The man authorities believe is responsible for robbing three Houston-area banks in 2021 has been apprehended.

According to Houston FBI, Maverick Whirl was arrested Monday in Big Sky, Montana.

Authorities said they believe Whirl is the man who robbed the banks while wearing a chef's coat in 2021.

Officials said after a 'whirlwind pursuit', Maverick 'will face his just deserts in Texas.'