A man is in critical condition after flagging a driver down claiming he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Rampart and Glenmont's intersection.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded quickly to the emergency, and the injured man was transported to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the man became unresponsive while being treated, rendering him unable to provide any information about the incident. Authorities are currently uncertain whether the head injury resulted from a gunshot wound or being beaten with a metal object.

HPD is awaiting further updates from the medical staff at the hospital to determine the nature of the injury and to gather more details about the incident. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing.