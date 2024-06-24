A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot at a Quickstop convenience store located at Almeda Genoa and Blackhawk in Houston.

The shooting occurred at Quickstop at the intersection of Blackhawk Blvd and Almeda Genoa Rd around 8:30 p.m. The victim, a man in his late 40s, had been shopping inside the store. As he returned to his vehicle, a younger male suspect with long locs approached him from behind, opening fire. The victim managed to return to the store for help after being shot.

Emergency responders from the Houston police and fire departments arrived and transported the man to a local trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading down Blackhawk.

Authorities are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.